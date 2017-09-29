Analysts weight in on BlackBerry Q2 beat

Analysts weight in after BlackBerry’s (NASDAQ:BBRY) Q2 beats yesterday.

Canaccord Genuity has BlackBerry at a Hold with $10 price target.

Analyst Michael Walkley says the company’s $1.9B in net cash can provide growth capital through hiring and acquisitions. He expects steady growth in all units but potential acquisitions are the most likely path to the material upside.

Raymond James puts BlackBerry at Market Perform and a $11 price target awaiting a more balanced risk-reward profile.

Analyst Steven Li notes that enterprise and QNX auto software have growth potential but both were flat on the year this quarter.

MKM Partners’ Michael Genovese calls the stock expensive based on the company’s FY18 guidance and the analyst’s FY19 outlook.

Sees tailwinds in connected cars, IoT, and cyber security but revenue ramp could take at least two years.

Genovese rates the company Neutral with a $10 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

BlackBerry shares are up 5.73% .

