Uber heading for a regulator battle in Greece?

Uber’s (Private:UBER) battles with transportation regulators might soon spread to Greece.

Reuters reports that Greece’s infrastructure ministry plans to draft legislation for regulating taxi-booking apps like Uber. The ministry didn’t provide any details about the potential legislation.

30K people have signed a petition against the legislation. The petition came from Uber competitor Taxibeat, a homegrown start-up.

Transportation regulations have driven Uber at least temporarily out of several countries and major cities with the company currently fighting against a ban in London.

