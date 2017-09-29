Pattern Energy -3% on effects from Texas, Puerto Rico weather

Pattern Energy (PEGI -2.9% ) reaffirms its target for 2017 cash available for distribution of $140M-$165M but expects Q3 production to come in below its long-term average in light of weather events in Texas and Puerto Rico.

PEGI also lowers its Q3 CAFD guidance to $5M-$11M from $12M-$14M based primarily on wind conditions that were below the long-term average.

PEGI says its operations team has been able to respond effectively to events and are working with the Puerto Rico authorities to support efforts to restore power.