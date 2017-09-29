Rig count rises in Baker Hughes survey, breaking string of weekly declines

The total U.S. rig count rose by 5 to 940, following last week's drop of 1 and breaking a string of three straight weekly declines, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The oil rig count gained 6 to 750 after declining for four of the previous five weeks, while gas rigs fell by 1 to 189 with a rig is classified as miscellaneous.

Crude oil prices are little changed, with WTI +0.1% at $51.63/bbl.

