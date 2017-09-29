Senators near deal to shore up health exchanges

Reuters reports that two senators from both parties have almost completed a bipartisan fix for health insurance exchanges. The leaders, Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray, are finalizing the details that include preserving government payments to insurers aimed at making health insurance affordable for low-income enrollees and more flexibility for the states to design insurance programs.

On Wednesday, health insurers signed agreements with the government that ensures every U.S. county will have at least one company selling ACA plans.

