The case for larger capital returns from Barclays

"Barclays (NYSE:BCS) wants to tell a tale of growth, but its audience is struggling to suspend its disbelief," writes Paul Davies in the WSJ, noting shocking underperformance for the stock this year - down 13% vs. an index of European banks up 11%.

The bank's three main businesses - U.K. retail banking, U.S. credit cards, and investment banking - all are showing either poor growth, or risks to growth.

Investment banking head Tim Throsby says just a modest increase in revenues would produce a large boost in profitability, but that's been the mantra for years, says Davies. Better to begin returning cash to shareholders rather than using it to chase market share in investment banking.