Kinder Morgan says fish-mat ban could delay Trans Mountain project

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.6% ) says its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may be delayed if Canada’s National Energy Board continues to prevent it from installing anti-fish spawning mats in construction areas.

KMI says the mats prevent fish from being harmed by construction activity, and without relief from the NEB order, some “installations may be delayed for a year, which would delay construction of the corresponding crossing by a full year, potentially impacting the project in-service date."

The remarks mark a departure from KMI’s long-standing public stance that the project remained on track despite regulatory hurdles and local opposition.