AP: Atlantic Coast Pipeline likely to expand, Dominion exec says

The developers of the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline are considering a major expansion of the project into South Carolina, AP reports, citing remarks made by a Dominion Energy (D -0.1%) executive at a recent energy conference.
According to AP, the company's VP and general manager of southern pipeline operations said "everybody knows" the Atlantic Coast Pipeline - currently planned to pass through Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina - is not going to stop there, and "we could bring in almost a billion cubic feet a day into South Carolina."
Responding to the report, a Dominion spokesperson says "absolutely no decision has been made about a potential expansion" of the pipeline.
Dominion owns a 48% stake in the pipeline project, Duke Energy (DUK -0.3%) owns 47% and Southern Co. (SO +0.7%) holds 5%.
