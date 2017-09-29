AP: Atlantic Coast Pipeline likely to expand, Dominion exec says

The developers of the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline are considering a major expansion of the project into South Carolina, AP reports, citing remarks made by a Dominion Energy (D -0.1% ) executive at a recent energy conference.

According to AP, the company's VP and general manager of southern pipeline operations said "everybody knows" the Atlantic Coast Pipeline - currently planned to pass through Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina - is not going to stop there, and "we could bring in almost a billion cubic feet a day into South Carolina."

Responding to the report, a Dominion spokesperson says "absolutely no decision has been made about a potential expansion" of the pipeline.