Deep divisions remain between Freeport, Indonesia over divestment

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.1% ) appears to remain at loggerheads with Indonesia, as a company letter to the country's finance minister expresses strong disagreement with the government's proposed divestment plan, Reuters reports.

“Freeport is prepared to discuss a path forward but cannot negotiate on the basis of the government’s Sept. 28 proposal,” CEO Richard Adkerson says in the letter, which indicates continued deep divisions over issues related to the valuation, timing and structure of the divestment.

Under Indonesia’s proposal, the government said it has the financial capacity to take over the shares by Dec. 31, FCX says in the letter; FCX wants an initial divestment, as soon as possible, through an IPO, with full divestment done in stages over several years.