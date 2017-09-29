SCANA hits 52-week low as Williams downgrades to Sell

SCANA (SCG -4.7% ) sinks to 52-week lows as Williams Capital downgrades shares to Sell from Hold and cuts its price target to $40 from $50, a day after lowering its price target from $70.

On Thursday, SCG reportedly was the target of a new shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of manipulating the stock in lying about the development of the V.C. Summer nuclear project, and Williams dramatically reducing its 2018-19 earnings estimates to reflect the likelihood of a regulatory outcome.

Also yesterday, South Carolina's Public Service Commission deferred action on a petition by the state’s customer advocate to suspend ~$37M per month in rates South Carolina Electric & Gas charges customers for costs at the failed V.C. Summer plant and tasked a hearing officer to set up a schedule for considering the petition.

SCG praised the PSC’s decision "not to rush to judgment” and prevent SCE&G from collecting what amounts to $447M/year; Williams says it was somewhat encouraged by the tenor of the PSC's order to hold substantive hearings in the rate request.