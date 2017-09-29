Nintendo SNES Classic sells out; Wii Shop ending in January 2019

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY, OTCPK:NTDOF) SNES Classic Edition consoles sold out online and in many stores on its first day on shelves.

Polygon confirmed with retailers including Target, GameStop, and Toys R Us that the console will come back into stock throughout the upcoming holiday season but the retailers don’t have a schedule from Nintendo.

Nintendo had previously promised better supplies of the SNES Classic due to shortages of the NES Classic console last year.

Speaking of older consoles, Nintendo announces that it will slowly close down the Wii Shop with the final curtain falling January 30, 2019. The service launched shortly after the Wii console in 2006.

Users can add Wii Points through March 26 next year and have until the cutoff date to spend the Points.

