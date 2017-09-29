Female employees sue Oracle for wage discrimination

Three former Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) employees are suing the company for gender-based wage discrimination, according to The Information.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status to cover any women who have worked at the company. The plaintiffs seek due wages with interest and liquidated damages and interest plus an Oracle guarantee to stop wage discrimination.

In January, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Oracle based on a review that found “systemic discrimination against women” including “gross disparities I pay”.

Previously: Google pays women less than men, says Labor Dept. (April 8)

Previously: Google hits back at gender pay-gap claim (April 11)