Trump plans to make Fed chair decision in coming 2-3 weeks

Pres. Trump says he has held four meetings with potential candidates to lead the Fed starting next year and will make a decision in the coming 2-3 weeks.

Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reportedly interviewed former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Governor Jerome Powell in recent days for the job.

Other names said to be in contention include Stanford economist John Taylor, former BB&T Bank CEO John Allison, and current Fed chair Janet Yellen; recent reporting has not mentioned National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, an early favorite.