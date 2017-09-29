Wall Street wraps up strong week and quarter; S&P closes at record

Stocks ended the week and the quarter in the green, sending the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 to new record closing highs.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.2% and the S&P added 0.7%, with both rising for the third straight week, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.1%; small-caps were the week's biggest winners, as the Russell 2000 jumped 2.8%.

For Q3, the Dow climbed 4.8% and the S&P advanced 4% in their eighth straight quarterly gains, while the Nasdaq rallied 5.8% in its fifth straight quarterly rise.

The tech sector (+0.8%) topped today's standings, followed closely by health care (+0.6%); on the flip side, the energy sector ended unchanged but led for the full week, up 1.9%.

Energy companies in the S&P finished the quarter up 6%, while consumer staples was the other sector to finish Q3 in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, securing their third consecutive weekly decline, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.2% to settle at $51.67/bbl, up 2% for the week and 10.5% for the quarter.