P&G shareholders should add Peltz to board, ISS says

Nelson Peltz gets a boost in his fight against Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as proxy advisor ISS recommends voting in favor of the activist investor joining the company's board at the Oct. 10 shareholder meeting.

ISS’s recommendation is largely a criticism of PG’s current board, which is filled with current and former leaders of blue chip companies and almost none with previous experience in consumer products.

While noting positive results since CEO David Taylor took over PG nearly two years ago, ISS blames directors for questionable acquisitions and CEO turnover in recent years.

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis came out in favor of Peltz last week.