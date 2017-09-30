Bloomberg: Citi pays $1.74B to settle 10-year dispute with Lehman Brothers

Citigroup (NYSE:C) agrees to return $1.74B to the estate of Lehman Brothers, Bloomberg reports, resolving a 10-year dispute over $2.1B that dates back to the financial crisis in 2008.

Citi had kept ~$2.1B that Lehman had on deposit with it for trades on everything from interest rates to corporate and sovereign debt at the time of Lehman's bankruptcy, according to the report.

The dispute arose after Citi said it was owed $2B amid Lehman's bankruptcy, while Lehman argued that the money should go to its creditors and accused Citi of concocting the claim because it already had access to $2B through the deposit.