Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) on October 2; NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) on October 3; PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) on October 4; Costco (NASDAQ:COST), International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on October 5.

IPOs expected to price: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Pending:RYTM) and Black Ridge Acquisition (BRACU) on October 5; Switch (Pending:SWCH) on October 6.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) on October 2; Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) on October 3; Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) on October 4; Air Industries (NYSEMKT:AIRI) on October 5.

Sales reports: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) on October 4; Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and L Brands (NASDAQ:LN) on October 5.

Analyst/investor meeting: Tronox (NYSE:TROX) on October 2; Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on October 3; Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on October 4; Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) on October 5;

Special shareholder meeting: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), InspireMD (NYSEMKT:NSPR) and Wolverine Bancorp (NASDAQ:WBKC) on October 3;

USPTO watch: The Patent Trial and Appeal Board is expected to decide before the end of the week on an Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) challenge to a Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) patent.

Tech surge: Megacap favorites Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) all head into next week with a bit of momentum, while Roku (Private:ROKU) looks to extend on the best tech IPO of the year.

Macau: Casinos expect the strongest Golden Week haul in years as the eight-day holiday kicks off on October 1. New properties are expected to lift Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO). Investors will also be watching for the government report on September gaming revenue for September (+14% consensus).

Auto sales reports: Kelley Blue Book expects U.S. auto sales to edge up 0.7% in September to 1.44M units. Forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) +7.7% to 269K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +9.5% to 216K, Ford (NYSE:F) +2.7% to 209K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -8.8% to 176K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +1.0% to 135K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -9.2% to 116K, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -10.2% to 104K, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +5.6% to 58K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +7.1% to 49.5K.

Barron's mentions: The cover story from the publication throws come clouds over the solar sector, while biotech is singled out for potential outperformance. Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) receive special attention as intriguing picks.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.