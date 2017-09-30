WSJ: Cumulus Media in talks to restructure debt

Radio company Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has begun talks on restructuring much of its $2.4B in debt with two separate groups of creditors, The Wall Street Journal reports, in moves that could lead to a bankruptcy filing.

It's talking with a group of holders of $1.8B in term loans as well as with bondholders.

The term loan holders had successfully challenged a debt exchange in which the company traded a one-third equity stake and up to $305M in new secured debt to bondholders in exchange for extending the maturity on unsecured notes. Most of the company's debt matures in early 2019.

Cumulus has seen performance turn up lately, but for a couple of years has mainly seen its audience and ad revenue slipping.

Employee turnover had hit 40% when CEO Mary Berner took over in 2015; it's now down to 22% in Q2 this year.