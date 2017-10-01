Catalans turn out for banned referendum

Thousands of Catalans gathered at designated polling stations on Sunday as they sought to defy Spanish authorities by voting in a banned independence referendum.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has pledged for the vote to go ahead, without any last minute compromises.

Markets have reacted cautiously but calmly to the situation so far, though Standard & Poor's said on Friday that protracted tensions in Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy, could hurt the country's credit outlook.

