Altice USA, Disney reach deal with no program interruption

According to a mailed statement, Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have come to an agreement on terms in their dispute over channel carriage and retransmission fees.

The two had a retrans contract set to expire with September's end, but they have extended the deadline in order to lock down the terms they've agreed to, Altice says.

That means access for Optimum customers to Disney's nets (ABC, the Disney Channels and ESPN) was uninterrupted with the beginning of October -- and particularly clears the path for a New York Yankees playoff game and Monday Night Football.

With the end of September approaching, the two had signaled that they were at an impasse, reportedly over programming costs (what Altice said were "exorbitant" increases for ESPN and double the rates for ABC, and forcing ESPN networks onto more customers).