Euro slides following Catalan vote

The euro got knocked overnight, falling 0.7% to $1.1738, as more than 90% of Catalan voters chose independence from Spain amid clashes with riot police.

Markets also took a hit after the referendum dubbed illegal by Spain, with the benchmark Ibex 35 Index down 1.2% and government debt suffering as well.

"The extraordinary recovery of the Spanish economy could be hindered," warned analysts at ING, as the country sinks into its deepest constitutional crisis in decades.

