Dollar soars as Treasury yields take off

U.S. Treasury yields are at their highest in almost 12 weeks, with the 10-year at 2.37%, pushing the dollar half a percent higher against a basket of currencies.

Firming expectations of a third interest rate hike this year, data pointing to steady U.S. growth and talk of a potentially more hawkish successor to Fed Chair Janet Yellen all appear to be contributing to the movement.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, UUP, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, UDN, EDV, TMF, TTT, PST, ZROZ, USDU, VGLT, IEI, TLH, PLW, UBT, UST, VGSH, BIL, DTYS, VGIT, TYO, TLO, DLBS, GOVT, SCHO, SHV, GSY, SCHR, STPP, FLAT, TBX, VUSTX, TYD, ITE, SST, EGF, DTYL, TAPR, DTUS, FTT, TYBS, TUZ, USFR, DTUL, TFLO, DLBL, DFVL, DFVS, FIBR, RISE, TYNS, GBIL, HYDD, CLTL