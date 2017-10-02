Terror weekend in Vegas, Marseille, Edmonton

A gunman opened fire last night at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others before he was killed by police.

Terror weekend? Two women were stabbed to death at Marseille's main railway station by a suspect that shouted "Allahu Akbar," while a Somali refugee knifed a police officer and ran down several pedestrians in Edmonton, Alberta.

Update: The attack in Vegas is said to have killed over 50 people to make it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.