Eurozone unemployment unchanged in August

The unemployment rate in the eurozone stuck at 9.1% for August, stabilizing for a third straight month and unchanged at its lowest level since early 2009.

It's the latest piece of good news for the region that has stoked expectations the ECB will soon start to reduce its stimulus.

More data? As new order growth accelerated, the eurozone factory PMI for September hit its highest since February 2011.

