Pool corporation announces $750M credit agreement

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) amended and restated its existing senior credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity to $750M from $465M, extending the maturity date to September 29, 2022 and improving pricing across borrowing tiers.

“Increasing our credit facility capacity supports our ongoing growth, while deploying an efficient weighted average cost of capital,” said Manuel Perez de la Mesa, President and CEO.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming response to our request for additional capacity and appreciate the cooperation of participating institutions. The increased capacity allows us to efficiently manage our capital structure and provides us the added flexibility to operate our business effectively,” said Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Press Release