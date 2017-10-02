Uber board meets tomorrow on SoftBank, Kalanick influence

Uber’s (Private:UBER) board of directors will meet tomorrow to discuss board reforms and a potential investment deal with SoftBank, according to Bloomberg sources.

Board reforms would have three key goals: creating equal voting power among members, moving Uber towards IPO, and limiting the board power of ex-CEO Travis Kalanick.

Kalanick appointed two new board members last week to the remaining seats that SoftBank reportedly wanted as part of its investment offer.

Investor Benchmark has sued Kalanick over the expansion of the board last year and Kalanick stepping into one of the created seats after his resignation.

