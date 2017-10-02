AMC Entertainment unloads 2.8M shares of National Cinemedia

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it completed the sale of 2.8M shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to an undisclosed American buyer for $6.49 per share.

The company will bring in $18.17M from the sale.

The transaction represents the remaining National CineMedia shares to be sold in 2017 by AMC under the consent decree with the DOJ in connection with AMC’s acquisition of Carmike Cinemas.

AMC says the transaction is consistent with its previously announced plan to identify $400M of non-strategic assets that could be monetized over the next 24 months.

Source: Press Release