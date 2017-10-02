Biohaven's trigriluzole fails to beat placebo in Phase 2/3 study in spinocerebellar ataxia; shares down 20% premarket

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) slips 20% premarket, albeit on only 210 shares, in response to its announcement of negative results in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial assessing trigriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia, an inherited brain disorder characterized by progressive problems with movement.

Trigriluzole failed to differentiate from placebo after eight weeks of treatment as measured by a scale called SARA, the primary endpoint. It also failed to beat placebo as determined by another scale called PGI-C, the secondary endpoint.

The company says a higher-than-expected placebo response rate was the problem.

On a positive note, trigriluzole was safe and well-tolerated.

A long-term, open-label extension phase is ongoing. Topline results should be available in Q4 2018.

Trigriluzole is a third-generation prodrug and new chemical entity that modulates glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the human body.