TSMC founder and chairman to retire in June

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) founder and chairman Morris Chang will retire in June.

Co-CEO Mark Liu, who shared the top spot with C.C. Wei, will step into the chairman role while Wei remains CEO.

Chang will not serve on the board or in an advisory capacity due to “personal and family reasons.”

TSMC has an $185B market value with a 56% market share but faces growing competition from Samsung.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are up 1.65% premarket.

