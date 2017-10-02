Futures inch up as Trump talks deregulation

U.S. stock index futures are beginning the new week and quarter up around 0.2% , ahead of a "cut the red tape" event at the White House.

President Trump will discuss what his administration has done to eliminate excessive, job-killing regulations in a speech that will be overshadowed by the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

In Europe, markets are trading on higher footing, but investors shunned Spanish equities on growing political concerns in Catalonia.

Oil is down 1.8% at $50.72/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1276/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.34%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV