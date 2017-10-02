Freeport's Indonesian copper exports to continue during talks, official says

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) can continue to export copper concentrate even if negotiations over the company’s permit to operate the Grasberg mine are not resolved this month, an Indonesian mining ministry official says.

In April, the government awarded FCX a copper concentrate export permit through February 2018 but said shipments could be stopped in October if negotiations over a new mining permit were not resolved; it now says exports are OK as long as progress is being made toward the development of a second smelter.

The Indonesian government said last week it would allow an extension of a six-month negotiating period over rights to the mine, but FCX still has strong disagreements with the proposed divestment plan.