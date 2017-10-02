WSJ: Samsung earns $110 on each iPhone X

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will earn $4B more from making parts for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone than for its own Galaxy S8 handset, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research for The Wall Street Journal.

Counterpoint estimates that Samsung will make $110 on each of the 130M iPhone X units sold until the end of next summer, which represents the strongest sales period for new iPhone models.

The firm estimates Galaxy S8 sales to total 50M in that period with Samsung earning $202 from the parts in each unit.

The iPhone accounted for two-thirds of Apple’s revenue last year. Supplying Apple accounted for one-third of Samsung’s revenue, according to CLSA.

