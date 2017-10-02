Sibanye starts platinum production at Blitz project in U.S.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) says it has started production three months ahead of schedule at its Montana-based Blitz project, raising its platinum group metals production in the U.S.

SBGL expects Blitz to produce 300K oz./year by late 2021 or early 2022, increasing total platinum group production from its U.S. operations by more than 50% to ~850K oz.

SBGL acquired Blitz as part of its May acquisition of Stillwater Mining; the project is adjacent to the Stillwater mine and is expected to extend that mine’s underground infrastructure to the east of the current operations.