Arbutus inks $116.4M capital raise, shares ahead 22% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is up 22% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has inked an agreement with top shareholder Roivant Sciences for the sale of convertible preferred stock yielding gross proceeds of $116.4M. $50.0M will be invested initially with $66.4M to follow contingent on certain conditions and regulatory and shareholder approval.

The preferred stock, with a four-year lockup period, will be convertible into common shares at $7.13 and will pay 8.75% annual interest.

Net proceeds will fund the advancement of its HBV pipeline.

Friday's close was $6.20.