Scientific Games proposes private offering of $350M of senior secured notes due 2025

Scientific Games International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) intends to commence an offering of $350M of senior secured notes due 2025 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's existing revolving credit facility, to finance the Company's pending acquisition of NYX Gaming Group Limited and its subsidiaries, including the refinancing of certain indebtedness of NYX, and to pay related fees and expenses.

If the NYX Acquisition is not consummated for any reason, then the net proceeds from the offering will be utilised for general corporate purposes, which may include the prepayment of term loan borrowings under the Company's existing credit agreement.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by Scientific Games and certain of its subsidiaries.

The Notes will be secured by liens on the same collateral that secures indebtedness under Scientific Games' existing credit agreement and SGI's 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022.

Press Release