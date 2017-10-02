Reuters: HPE gave Russian defense agents access to Pentagon-used software

Reuters reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) gave Russian defense agents access to the “inner workings” of its ArcSight cyber defense software.

The Pentagon and much of the U.S. military use ArcSight, which detects and alerts for computer system security breaches.

HPE gave Russian officials access to the ArcSight source code in hopes of receiving certification to sell the software to the Russian public.

The ArcSight access happened last year but came to light now through regulatory records and Reuters sources.

No known cyber attacks have resulted from the ArcSight access.

