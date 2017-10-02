MannKind ahead 9% premarket on Afrezza label update

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is up 9% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on revised labeling for inhaled insulin Afrezza (insulin human).

The updated label includes study data that describe the time-action profile by dosage strength, showing the first measurable effect starts in ~12 minutes, peaking at 35 - 45 minutes, then returning to baseline after 1.5 - 3 hours for the 4-unit and 12-unit cartridges, respectively.

Other updates included clarity on starting and adjusting mealtime dose and additional information in the pregnancy and lactation section to conform with current FDA guidance.