American Education Center appoints new CFO

American Education Center (OTCQB:AMCT) appointed Mr. Anthony S. Chan as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, succeeding Mr. Max P. Chen who will continue to serve as the President, Chairman and sole director of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Chan has served as a senior financial advisor to the senior management of the Company since August 2017.

"Anthony integrates regulatory compliance into our risk management process and builds financial discipline into the AEC's internal control and financial reporting function and strategic development initiatives. I am thrilled to welcome him as our new CFO," said Max P. Chen, President, Chairman and sole director of the Board, and CEO of AEC. "Anthony's appointment is critical to the growth of AEC as we strengthen our senior management team, broaden our business platform, grow our earnings and take appropriate steps to launch our up-listing efforts. I look forward to working with Anthony to take the Company to the next level."

Press Release