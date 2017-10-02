Macau gaming revenue strong in September

Macau gaming revenue increased 16.1% Y/Y in September to 21.4B patacas ($2.66B), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The consensus estimate for the month was +14%, which included an adjustment from analysts for a few days of typhoon impact at the beginning of the month.

Revenue is up 18.8% YTD to 193.4B patacas through the first nine months of the year.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

