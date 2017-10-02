Rio Tinto completes first fully autonomous ore train journey in Pilbara

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it has completed a 62-mile pilot run of the first fully autonomous rail journey at its iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with trains operated by individuals in an air-conditioned control room hundreds of miles away.

The milestone places Rio on track for a late 2018 commissioning of its AutoHaul project, which originally was scheduled to start in 2015 but has been plagued by software problems and repeated delays.

Rio and others have invested hundreds of millions of dollars on being able to control trains, drill rigs and massive trucks from remote offices, and says it already has seen benefits from AutoHaul in increased train speeds and fewer stops that have cut more than an hour from average journey times.

Rio, one of the world's top exporters of iron ore, and runs ~200 locomotives around 1,060 miles of track in the Pilbara that haul ore from 16 mines to four port terminals.