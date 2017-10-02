Wolverine Worldwide announces sale of DoD footwear business

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announces the sale of assets associated with its United States Department of Defense contract business, as well as the transfer of outstanding DoD contracts to footwear manufacturer Original Footwear.

The company says the transaction will improve the future viability of the Big Rapids factory operations.

"The sale to Original Footwear will provide the opportunity for the Big Rapids factory to compete for Department of Defense contracts set aside for small businesses," says Wolverine CEO Blake Krueger.

The sale was effective on September 29.

Source: Press Release