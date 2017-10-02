Genworth and suitor to refile on deal; shares down 5.7%

Genworth and China Oceanwide have withdrawn their joint voluntary notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), and intend to refile with additional mitigation approaches, including potentially working with a third-party service provider.

CFIUS's acceptance of the refiled notice would start a new 30-day review period, which could be followed by an additional 45-day investigation period.

"Genworth and Oceanwide intend to actively engage in discussions with CFIUS with respect to mitigation options; however, there can be no assurances that CFIUS will ultimately agree to clear a transaction between Genworth and Oceanwide on terms acceptable to the parties or at all."

Source: Press Release