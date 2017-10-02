VBL's late-stage study of VB-111 in brain cancer to continue as planned, topline data Q1 2018; shares ahead 15% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is up 15% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has completed its third and final safety review of the Phase 3 GLOBE study assessing Fast Track-tagged ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in patients with recurrent glioblastoma and has recommended the study continue as planned to completion. Topline results should be available in Q1 2018.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature.