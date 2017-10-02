Reuters: Uber loses Northern European head

Reuters reports that Uber’s (Private:UBER) Northern European Manager Jo Bertram has quit.

Bertram oversaw Britain, where the company is facing a potential license ban in London. New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will meet with the city’s transportation regulators on Tuesday.

London division head Tom Elvidge will step in to replace Bertram on an interim basis.

Bertram quote, from an email seen by Reuters: “Given some of our current challenges, I’m also convinced that now is the right time to have a change of face, and to hand over to someone who will be here for the long haul and take us into the next phase.”

