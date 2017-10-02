Laredo Petroleum, P-E firm to sell Medallion pipeline for $1.825B

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and the Energy & Minerals Group P-E firm agree to sell the Medallion Midland Basin pipeline system to Global Infrastructure Partners for $1.825B plus additional cash consideration; LPI owns 49% of the Medallion system, and EMG owns 51%.

LPI says expects net cash proceeds from the sale of ~$825M, which it plans to use to reduce its outstanding debt balance by more than half.

Based upon the current environment for commodity prices, production growth and other factors, LPI expects its operating cash flow to increase sequentially and becoming roughly cash flow neutral by year-end 2019.