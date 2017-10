VanEck Vectors declares monthly distributions

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) - $0.0435. 30-Day Sec yield 1.94%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) - $0.0484. 30-Day Sec yield 2.79%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) - $0.0175. 30-Day Sec yield 1.06%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) - $0.0626. 30-Day Sec yield 2.88%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) - $0.1209. 30-Day Sec yield 3.95%.

VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PRB) - $0.0244. 30-Day Sec yield 0.94%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) - $0.0894. 30-Day Sec yield 5.67%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0379. 30-Day Sec yield 1.70%.

Payable Oct. 6; for shareholders of record Oct. 4; ex-div Oct. 2. 30-Day Sec yield as of 9/29/2017.