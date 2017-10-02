Trinity Industries soars after court win

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shoots higher in premarket action after a court ruling is seen clearing the way for the company to fire up buyback activity.

Both Stifel Nicolaus and Cowen are out with positive spins on Trinity. Stifel thinks the development adds $3 to $4 per share in value, while Cowen believes investors will now give Trinity a harder look with the legal hurdle removed.

Shares of Trinity are up 11.60% to $35.60 vs. a prior 52-week trading range of $20.80 to $32.39.

U.S. Court of Appeals filing (.pdf)