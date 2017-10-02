Endocyte in-licenses late-stage prostate cancer candidate from ABX GmbH; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) is up 11% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it has secured a global exclusive license to PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH. It intends to quickly launch Phase 3 development of radioligand therapeutic Lu-PSMA-617 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, Endocyte paid $12M upfront and issued 2M shares of common stock to ABX along with a warrant to purchase up to 4M additional shares. ABX is eligible for up to $160M in milestones plus royalties on net sales starting in the mid-teens.

Lu-PSMA-617 selectively delivers short-range beta-emitting radioactive isotope lutetium to tumor cells that express prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA).