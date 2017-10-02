American Midstream adds 15.5% stake in Delta House for $125M

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) agrees to acquire an additional 15.5% interest in the Delta House semi-submersible floating production and processing system from ArcLight Capital Partners for $125.4M.

AMID and ArcLight will directly and indirectly own a respective 35.7% and 23.3% interest in Delta House upon closing of the deal; AMID says it expects to acquire additional drop-down interests in Delta House and other assets from ArcLight.

AMID says the purchase is immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow and solidifies its strategy of building a deepwater super-system in the Mississippi Canyon region in the Gulf of Mexico through a portfolio of interconnected, complementary assets with predictable cash flow.