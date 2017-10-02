MGM Resorts responds to Las Vegas mass shooting tragedy

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) has issued a statement after the tragic shooting on the Las Vegas Strip last night.

The company offered condolences to the victims and says it is cooperating with the investigation. The casino operator said it will provide more detail as they become available.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the suspect was killed on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort across the street from the concert area where the victims were shot.

MGM has a heavy presence on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip.